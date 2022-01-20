2 dead in Raytown after man reportedly shoots family member, then himself

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Raytown Police Department is investigating after a man reportedly shot a family member and then himself.
Raytown police say this happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7600 block of Arlington Ave.
Police went there after someone called saying that a relative had shot a family member and himself.
When officers arrived, they found two men inside a residence who had died.
No one has been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255.
