KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One man escaped an early Friday morning house fire in the Historic Northeast, but his two uncles never made it out.
Fire crews responded at 3:02 a.m. to Lawndale Avenue and Saida Street in response to the fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames fairly quickly after arriving, but three people had been inside when the fire occurred.
The man who made it out of the home told KCTV5 News that he lived there with his two uncles. He had not seen either one of them yet at the time that he spoke with us. A short time later, the Kansas City Fire Department confirmed that two men had died in the fire.
The front of the house took the most damage, and surrounding homes did not appear to have been damaged by the fire.
Kansas City fire officials said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
