KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two people have died following a crash involving a stolen truck and a police chase in Kansas City, KS.
A spokesperson for the KCK Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Friday, a truck was stolen in the area of N. 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard.
After the truck was stolen, police say one of their own vehicles was struck by the fleeing truck when officers responded to the scene.
There was a brief pursuit and at 17th and Orville Avenue in KCK, a second vehicle was struck with two people inside.
Both died in the crash.
Police have one in custody. They are still searching for the second suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.