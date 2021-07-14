KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Two people have died and two people are in critical condition following this fire. A fifth victim is believed to be in stable condition.
The police are trying to determine the ages of the victims who died and those who are in critical condition.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department's Bomb and Arson squad along with additional detectives and crime scene personnel are handling this investigation.
Previous coverage from earlier today is below. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
Four people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were injured in a Northland house fire.
Crews were called about 11 a.m. to a single-family home in the 7200 block of North Avalon St.
This is a developing story.
