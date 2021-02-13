DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened on Saturday evening, which left two men dead and one person hospitalized.
According to police, the shooting happened outside at 6:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 1100 Road.
When deputies arrived, they found three people who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim died at the scene. Two other people were taken to local hospitals for life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday afternoon, the police said they are still working to notify family members so they can't release the identity of "the men who died." This means one of the two victims who was taken to the hospital also died.
They said one man remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.
"Deputies and detectives worked through the night in freezing cold temperatures to process the crime scene before forecasted snow moved in this morning," they noted.
They are still investigating, but do not have reason to believe there is a suspect at large in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.