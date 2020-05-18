KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are dead and a woman was critically injured following a shooting overnight in Kansas City.
Officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 9900 block of Walnut Street on a shooting call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a man shot to death just inside the building.
KCPD is investigating a double homicide at an apartment complex at 99th and Walnut. Two men are dead and one woman is in critical condition. Police are looking for a male suspect. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/trvJ38TOKF— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) May 18, 2020
Officers then found a woman shot inside an apartment. She was rushed to the hospital by with life-threatening injuries.
A third shooting victim was driven to the hospital by private vehicle. He was declared dead at the hospital.
Witnesses said that an argument happened that led to shots being fired by a man that struck the victims. Detectives are interviewing multiple witnesses now hoping to get an idea of who the suspect is and where he went.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
