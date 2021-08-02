KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were critically injured in a Kansas City shooting late Monday morning.
Officers and emergency crews responded around 11:15 a.m. to Longview Road just east of Grandview Road in reference to a shooting. Two people were transported with critical injuries. Police haven't released any information on any suspects.
KCTV5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
