longview road.jpg

A Google Maps view of the area of Longview Road near Grandview Road.

 Google Maps

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were critically injured in a Kansas City shooting late Monday morning.

Officers and emergency crews responded around 11:15 a.m. to Longview Road just east of Grandview Road in reference to a shooting. Two people were transported with critical injuries. Police haven't released any information on any suspects. 

KCTV5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.