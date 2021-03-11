KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A head-on collision between two cars Wednesday night sent three people to the hospital, where one of them later died.
Emergency medical crews responded just before midnight to Noland Road north of Missouri State 350 Highway, where a dark Chevrolet Cruz and a silver Kia Optima crashed into each other. The driver of the Cruz and the driver and passenger of the Kia were all hospitalized in critical condition. The passenger in the Kia later died, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
No details are yet available on the circumstances of the crash, and detectives continue to investigate.
