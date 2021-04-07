KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two children were rescued from a wrecked car on Tuesday night after their mother pointed a gun inside the car.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the car crashed into a pole just before 10 p.m. in the area of 27th and Cleveland.
When officers arrived, they saw the driver staring blankly, appearing to be impaired, and pointing a gun inside the car.
Officers also saw two children, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, in the backseat.
The officers then went behind their vehicle for cover, and called for additional officers and a sergeant to come to the scene.
No one go out of the wrecked car when officers asked them to. Soon, they noticed the driver was no longer holding a gun.
Officers then approached the car with ballistic shields and were table to take the driver into custody without incident. They also safely got the children out of the car.
What appeared to be PCP was found in the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia tied to other types of drugs. The children told police that their mother had used drugs earlier in the day.
A pistol and 64 rounds of ammunition were also found in the car.
The woman is in custody and is being investigated for child endangerment.
The two children have been taken into custody by the Division of Family Services.
