KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County prosecutor has charged two men with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Kansas City woman who was found in an overturned vehicle two months ago.
Police responded on Aug. 23 to Independence Avenue and The Paseo in reference to a shooting and crash. There they found an overturned vehicle and a dead woman inside. The woman was later identified as Randie Smith, 27.
An investigation revealed the woman had posted a PlayStation 4 gaming console for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was going to meet the buyer at a BP gas station on The Paseo, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Smith parked at the gas station, and video surveillance showed two men then approach her car. After the woman opened her door, a struggle ensued, and one of the men fired his gun through the woman's window, the prosecutor said.
The woman quickly drove off, but lost control, hitting a utility pole and flipping the vehicle over.
Detectives used Facebook messages to connect the suspects to the attempted robbery and homicide, according to the prosecutor.
The two men were identified and arrested. Keron Black, 18, was charged with second degree murder, while Raynell Muldrew-Golston, 21, was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. Both remain in the Jackson County jail on $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.