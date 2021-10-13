JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two Kansas City men have been charged in connection with fatal shootings that happened in March, which left two other men dead.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 20-year-old Earl L. Dunn III and 24-year-old Vontez G. Howard have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery, and four counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the area of Norton and Anderson avenues on March 1 after receiving a call about a shooting.
Ultimately, shooting victims Kyle Gerhardt and Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett were found inside a car at the scene that had crashed and caught fire.
Detectives analyzed video, phones, DNA, and ballistics. They were then able to establish a connection between Dunn, Howard, Gerhardt, and Lunsford-Barrett near the time of the fatal shooting.
Surveillance video showed that Dunn and Howard pursued the victims until they crashed the car.
Prosecutors have requested $500,000 cash bonds.
