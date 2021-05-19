LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Liberty Police Department says that two people have been charged in connection with an Amber Alert that was issued on Tuesday night. 

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office has charged Ashley Haygood, a 31-year-old woman from Kansas City, with parental kidnapping. A warrant with a $100,000 bond was issued for her arrest. 

David Giron, a 24-year-old man from Kansas City, has been charged with third-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault. A bond with a $100,000 bond was also issued for his arrest. 

Liberty police say the investigation is ongoing and note that all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. 

On Tuesday night, an Amber Alert was issued after a 10-month-old boy was taken from his father by three people. Two of those individuals were armed. 

The incident happened in the 300 block of N. Withers at an Apertment complex.

Just before 10 p.m., the child was found safe in Kansas City. 

