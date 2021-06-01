CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two carjacking suspects, who are minors, were arrested on Memorial Day in Cass County after a police chase ended in a crash.
Around 8 a.m., a deputy in the area of N. Cass Parkway and I-49 saw a vehicle with people inside who matched the description of those wanted for armed robbery and carjacking in Raymore.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, a silver 2016 Dodge Charger, north on the interstate. The driver continued to speed away and took the exit for 155th Street.
The driver wasn't able to negotiate the intersection, however, and hit the concrete median. That caused extensive damage to the car.
Then, the deputy saw two people run from the car.
After a short case, one person was tased and fought with the deputy before being arrested.
The second person was found about 45 minutes later hiding near the scene after officers with Grandview, Belton, and the KCPD's K-9 Unit arrived to help.
Deputies found two guns inside the vehicle.
The suspects, who are minors, and the guns were released to Raymore police for their ongoing investigation.
One deputy was treated at the scene for a foot injury and released.
"Deputies work day and night to protect our communities and this is just another example of violent criminals who will go to any length to avoid the law," said Sheriff Jeff Weber. "Driving at high speeds, fighting and injuring law enforcement officers will not be tolerated."
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.