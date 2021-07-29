KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is taking part in a death investigation after two bodies were found this morning.
According to the KCKPD, the bodies of two adults were found shortly after 11 a.m. inside a unit at the Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments in the area of 301 N. 70th Terrace.
The police are currently only calling this a death investigation.
Also, the police cannot yet say how long the bodies have been there.
