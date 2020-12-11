KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two bills proposed by legislators in Missouri would protect drivers who strike protestors with their vehicles if they find themselves in the middle of a protest.
Missouri House Rep. Adam Schnelting (R-St. Charles) and incoming Missouri Senator Rick Brattin have each pre-filed bills that would offer legal protection to those drivers who strike protestors if they are caught in the middle of a demonstration.
Schnelting's bill states, "If a person attempts to flee in a motor vehicle from an unlawful or riotous assemblage, such person shall not be criminally or civilly liable for any deaths or injuries to any individual participating in the unlawful or riotous assemblage that may result if the person reasonably believes he or she or any occupant of the motor vehicle is in danger."
Meanwhile, Brattin's bill said someone who strikes another person with a vehicle during a demonstration should not be held liable.
"Any person operating a motor vehicle who injures another person with the motor vehicle shall not be liable for any damages if, at the time of the injury: (1) The person operating the motor vehicle was exercising due care; and (2) The person injured was blocking traffic in a public right-of-way while participating in a protest or demonstration," the bill states.
