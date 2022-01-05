CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -- Two people have been arrested and charges will be formally filed against them in connection with the death of a child on Christmas Eve.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers went to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street after receiving a 911 call at 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 24 about a 2-year-old who was unresponsive.
That child was taken to a local hospital and was ultimately pronounced dead by the Livingston County Coroner's Office.
Detectives began their investigation and conducted several interviews late into the night, as well as for the next several days. They also filed and received several subpoenas in order to get relevant information in relation to the case.
On Tuesday, after further investigation, a 22-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested. Both are from Chillicothe.
They have been processed and taken to the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges for murder, child neglect, and endangerment resulting in the death of a child.
The charges have been submitted to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for consideration.
"Further investigation and additional charges are being investigated with the possibility of others involved," the police department said.
No further information is available at this time.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim," the police department added.
