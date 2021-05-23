KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were arrested in Westport overnight for misdemeanors following a verbal altercation where one individual pulled out a gun.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were redirecting traffic in the area of Westport Road and Mill Street when they saw one male who was involved in an altercation with three others.
On top of this, Westport security was trying to break up the verbal altercation when one person pulled a gun from his waistband and held it at his side while the verbal altercation continued.
"Officers immediately responded and were able to detail all parties without further incident," the KCPD said.
Two people were arrested for misdemeanors; one for brandishing a weapon and one for hindering.
No further information is available at this time.
