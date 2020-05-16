CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, a chase went through multiple cities before the driver was stopped.
They said that, around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, their deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was on Highway 2, east of Harrisonville.
The person driving the blue Chevrolet truck sped off through Harrisonville and then north on I-49.
Officers with Peculiar, Belton, and Grandview had to get involved, as well Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Those assisting agencies were able to deflate several tires and then use a grappler in order to stop the vehicle on I-49 north of Highway 150.
Two people were taken into custody.
Deputies found suspected narcotics and a stolen gun in the vehicle. Charges are pending.
“We will continue to arrest dangerous criminals who victimize our community," said Sheriff Jeff Weber. "Today multiple agencies working together on a regional radio system were able to successfully coordinate a response to this pursuit and take two subjects into custody without injury."
