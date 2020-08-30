SALINA, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Saline County.
According to officials, around 2:30 a.m. an officer from the Salina Police Department observed a silver 2006 Lincoln Town Car that failed to stop at multiple stop signs. When the officer attempted to stop the car on North Ninth Street in Thomas Park, the driver of the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began.
An occupant of the car fired multiple gunshots at the officer’s vehicle, and the officer was struck once in his foot, authorities said.
The officer continued pursuing the car north on Ninth Street, then West on Pleasant Hill Road and South on Halstead Road. Saline County authorities set up stop sticks near Halstead Road and Interstae-70 to deflate the approaching vehicle’s tires. As they attempted to deploy the devices, an occupant of the vehicle fired at them. One police officer and one deputy returned fire, officials said.
The vehicle’s tires were not deflated, and the chase continued.
The driver lost control of the car near West Crawford Street and Halstead Road and it crashed into a ditch. Two subjects fled on foot.
A 37-year-old male from Wichita was located in a nearby field and was taken into custody.
The injured Salina Police officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to fully recover.
The KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Salina Police Department, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for the additional male subject involved in this incident. They said the suspect is armed and may be dangerous.
UPDATE: Later on Sunday, the authorities said that a second suspect they believe participated in this incident has been taken into custody.
Based on information from the KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were able to located the vehicle that the 36-year-old man was traveling in.
At 1 p.m. near the eastbound I-70 turnpike interchange, troopers stopped the vehicle and took the man into custody without incident.
Charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.