SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Two people were arrested following a brief standoff in Shawnee that affected traffic on Johnson Drive west of Pflumm.
According to the police department, traffic was diverted on Johnson Drive between Maurer and Alden while officers helped another agency apprehend two people with warrants out for their arrest.
Initially, the suspects refused to leave a residence in the 14900 block of Johnson Drive.
However, after brief negotiations, they were taken into custody without incident. There is no danger to the community, police say.
Johnson Drive has been reopened now.
