INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, the Independence Civic Council voted to approve a $2,500 grant to support license plate readers being deployed near Independence Center.
The grant is meant to support the Independence Police Foundation's project involving the readers. They will be places in the 39th Street retail district.
The readers are meant to reduce crime and disorder, as well as improve security in and around Independence Center.
According to a release from the Independence Chamber, IPD Chief Brad Halsey "identified the need as a priority to provide valuable information to officers in real time."
All the funding the council approved will be applied directly to the purchase of license plate reader cameras and software.
The release notes that these cameras can be noted to other places in Independence and "interoperability capacity with neighboring municipalities and other law enforcement agencies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.