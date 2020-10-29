JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that $2.1 million in unclaimed property has been returned to a Kansas City resident.
According to a release from his office, the unclaimed property claim represents 231 accounts totaling $2,154,676.97 in cash and securities.
“Returning Unclaimed Property—both large and small amounts—to rightful owners remains a top priority for my Office,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “As the pandemic continues to impact Missourians, the Unclaimed Property Division continues working to process claims quickly and help reunite Missourians with their much-needed money. I am proud of the record-breaking work they are doing and I hope that Missourians across the state will search the database and claim what is rightfully theirs.”
Last week, Fitzpatrick announced a new collaboration with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security that matches the Unclaimed Property Database against the list of Missourians who have applied for unemployment benefits. That cross-departmental effort has already returned $283,992 to 2,697 Missourians.
In 2019, Fitzpatrick worked with the Department of Social Services to launch an automated system that matches Unclaimed Property with past-due child support. That new system has returned more than $3 million in past-due child support payments to Missouri families.
1 in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property and the average return is $300.
Missourians can search and claim online at ShowMeMoney.com.
