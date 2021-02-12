power outages in parkville
(Evergy Outage Map)

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Over 2,000 Evergy customers are without power on Friday evening.

The outage was first reported around 7:25 p.m. on Friday.

There are 2,029 customers affected due to the outage.

UPDATE: As of about 9 p.m., 1,300 customers have had their power restored. 

According to Evergy, preliminary information indicated the outage was caused by an equipment failure. Likely, a cable issue. 

They do not currently believe the outage was temperature-related. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.