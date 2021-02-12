PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Over 2,000 Evergy customers are without power on Friday evening.
The outage was first reported around 7:25 p.m. on Friday.
There are 2,029 customers affected due to the outage.
UPDATE: As of about 9 p.m., 1,300 customers have had their power restored.
According to Evergy, preliminary information indicated the outage was caused by an equipment failure. Likely, a cable issue.
They do not currently believe the outage was temperature-related.
