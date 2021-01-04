KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A young man who was shot on Dec. 28 and died from his injuries on the first of the year has been identified.
According to police, officers were called to 8th and Prospect just after 8 p.m. that Monday for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition.
The scene was processed, but no one was taken into custody at that time.
Over the weekend, detectives were told that the victim had died from his injuries on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.
On Jan. 4, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Abdulbasid Y. Yassin.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
According to police, because the shooting itself happened in 2020, this case will be added to the homicide count for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.