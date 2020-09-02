LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – The Leavenworth Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested a teenager in connection to a July murder.
The Leavenworth Police Department said they have arrested a 19-year-old Lee Summit man in connection with the murder of Sanquan Brooks that took place on July 18, 2020 in Leavenworth.
According to the department, investigator's presented additional information to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office on Friday, August 28, 2020 and his office filed felony murder charges and issued an arrest warrant and coordinated search efforts over the last several days with the U.S. Marshals.
Wednesday, the teenager surrendered to the Lee Summit Police Department and was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.