KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was walking Monday morning with her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller near 27th and Van Brunt Boulevard, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Jovon Burrell faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

According to court records, Burrell told police that he drove to a convenience store near 27th and Van Brunt Boulevard not long before noon on Monday.

The victim, 20-year-old Diamon Eichelburger who was pushing a stroller with her 14-month-old child in it, left the store and a vehicle approached them.

A male asked "Ain’t you Diamon?" And the victim acknowledged she was Diamon. Someone in the car fired several shots. Eichlburger, was four months pregnant, a witness told police.

Burrell acknowledged in a police interview that he was the driver of the vehicle from which shots were fired. He posted on social media the crime scene and these words: "f*** a s**** b**** she dead she dead." He also acknowledged that a passenger in his vehicle that he didn’t know was the shooter. He also said he didn’t know why the shooting occurred.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said other charges may come in this case against this defendant or others.

"This is a gruesome taking of a mother’s life in broad daylight," Baker added. "We will do all that’s within our power to bring justice to this victim’s family and the community."

Baker added that technology, including surveillance video and other electronic information, proved crucial in developing the case presented today to the prosecutor’s office. "We’re extremely grateful for KCPD’s quick work in this case," she said.

Baker will talk with Eichlburger’s family later Wednesday.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000.