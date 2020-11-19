JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One 19-year-old is facing charges after another 19-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday night inside a Kansas City apartment.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 19-year-old Graham Dill has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Court records state that Kansas City officers went to an apartment in the area of 113th and Montgall on Wednesday night.
When police arrived, they found Dill talking incoherently. At one point, he said to police, "I did not kill this kid."
On Thursday, police identified the victim was identified as 19-year-old Logan Shank.
Court records go on to say that witnesses told police that several people were hanging out in two bedrooms in the apartment. They said they didn't hear any argument or fighting between Dill and Shank before they suddenly heard a gunshot.
Police found a handgun and a bag of what appeared to be psychedelic mushrooms in Dill's bedroom.
Detectives said they believe Dill was under the influence of narcotics.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.