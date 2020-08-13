JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Monday in Raytown.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, Aaron Michael Hays has been charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
According to court records, police went to the 8400 block of Lane Drive on Aug. 10 and found the body of Lucas N. Jester, also 19 years old, inside a vehicle there. He had been fatally shot.
A witness told police that Hays had admitted being with Jester when he was shot and killed.
Video confirmed the Hays was a passenger in the vehicle with Jester at the scene and that he ran away following the shooting.
The witness said Hays had called Jester’s death the result of a “drug deal gone bad.”
Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.