LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Lawrence in September.
The Lawrence Police Department says 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates Jr., who is from Lawrence, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Spates.
Spates will be taken to the Douglas County Jail, pending an extradition hearing.
The fatal shooting Spates was arrested in connection with occurred on the night of Sept. 8 in the 1500 block of Kentucky St. in Lawrence. It left 21-year-old Christian Willis from Wichita dead at the scene.
Due to the location of the arrest, a mugshot is not yet available for KC-area media.
