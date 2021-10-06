GENERIC: Prison bars (arrested, charged, jail)
(Associated Press)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Lawrence in September. 

The Lawrence Police Department says 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates Jr., who is from Lawrence, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Spates. 

Spates will be taken to the Douglas County Jail, pending an extradition hearing.

The fatal shooting Spates was arrested in connection with occurred on the night of Sept. 8 in the 1500 block of Kentucky St. in Lawrence. It left 21-year-old Christian Willis from Wichita dead at the scene.

Due to the location of the arrest, a mugshot is not yet available for KC-area media. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.