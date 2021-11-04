INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left someone with life-threatening injuries today.
According to IPD, the shooting happened at 3:38 p.m. near the intersection of W. South Avenue and S. Osage Street.
When officers arrived, they found one victim. IPD has confirmed to KCTV5 News that person is 18 years old.
That person was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call IPD's tipline at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
