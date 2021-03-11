GENERIC: Gavel, lawyer, court, ruling
(KCTV5 News)

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A grand jury in Clay County has indicted an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Feb 1. 

Jraud D. Elliott was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. 

This is in connection with a Feb. 1 shooting that led to the death of Kamari Hughes. 

He was indicted on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday. He is currently incarcerated. 

Elliott faces life in prison without parole for first-degree murder and three years in prison for armed criminal action. 

His next court appearance is set for March 18. 

His bond has been set at a million dollars. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.