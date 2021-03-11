CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A grand jury in Clay County has indicted an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Feb 1.
Jraud D. Elliott was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.
This is in connection with a Feb. 1 shooting that led to the death of Kamari Hughes.
He was indicted on Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday. He is currently incarcerated.
Elliott faces life in prison without parole for first-degree murder and three years in prison for armed criminal action.
His next court appearance is set for March 18.
His bond has been set at a million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.