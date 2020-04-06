INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An 18-year-old Independence man has now been charged in a fatal shooting from April 3, 2020.

Jason A. Belshe Jr. has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nikolas Lampton outside an Independence apartment complex, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

Belshe Jr. faces first degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police responded to the 200 block of Sundown Drive on a report of shots fired.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the shooting. The shooter fired at the victim right after he turned to walk away, the video showed.

Additional shots were fired as he began to run away. The defendant told police he shot the victim out of concern that the victim might pull a gun on him.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.