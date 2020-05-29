LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Liberty North High School graduate is grateful to be alive after losing control of his truck during Thursday’s storms. He might not have survived if it wasn’t for the people who stopped to help and saved him.
“I really felt like I was going to die in that vehicle,” said 18-year-old Joey Criscione.
Criscione had just gotten off Vivian Road and onto I-35 in Liberty. It was pouring down rain.
“I started to fishtail and hydroplane,” he recalled.
Unable to get control of his truck, it flipped and landed upside down in a ditch.
“I told myself not to panic and just do everything I could do to get out of the vehicle,” he said. “When I realized I couldn’t get out of the vehicle, that’s when it started filling up with water.”
It was 7-year-old Callin Smith who, through low visibility, noticed Criscione’s truck.
“I saw the taillight flashing and I told him,” Callin said, referring to his dad John Wilson.
“Just enough to where we could see the flashers and the wheels sticking up on his truck,” Wilson said. “I mean, I barely saw it passing.”
“Something told me I had to do something,” Brandon Morse said.
“Whenever I saw the other gentleman pulling over, he stuck his boot out the window -- Joey did -- and I realized, ‘Hey, he’s alive,’” Wilson said.
“I felt someone grab my foot,” Criscione recalled. “That’s when I heard people start coming and I heard the chains on top of the bottom of the truck.”
A tow truck driver who was on his way to other accidents from the storm also pulled over.
“I thought he was drowning,” said Dakota Tuck. “We all thought he was drowning. When I saw that he was in there, I just started working to get the truck rolled over.”
“I’m 6 foot 3 and the water was up to here [his chest] on me,” Morse said. “What made matters worse, there was water coming down from the retaining wall.”
“I held my arms out to see if it as getting higher or if it was staying the same, and it was just getting higher all the time,” Criscione said.
Then they finally got the truck upright.
“That’s when I rolled over and jumped out the window,” Criscione said.
“He plopped right out,” one of the bystanders said. “White as a ghost, but he plopped right out.”
He was left only with a couple scratches and bruises.
Criscione’s mom Melisa Lagas later put a post on Facebook trying to find each of the people who stopped to help her son. It worked and they all came together to meet.
“There’s not enough thanks,” Lagas said. “Not enough gratitude.”
Each one said it was divine intervention.
Wilson and Smith said, “I think it was a miracle, honestly. I really do.”
“Anything can change in the blink of an eye,” Lagas said.
“We definitely give Glory to God,” Joey Criscione Sr.
There’s a photo of 18-year-old Joey holding a cross he had hanging in his truck. He found it when he went back to the scene.
Since the accident yesterday, the entire group has become Facebook friends. They are making plans to go duck hunting. Plus, 7-year-old Callin even invited Joey and his family to his 8th birthday party in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.