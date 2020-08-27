INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a murder that happened in Independence on Aug. 13.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, Ivory D. Alford has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery.
According to court records, Independence police went to the 9300 block of E. 16th Street on a reported shooting.
When they arrived and went into a residence there, they found the body of shooting victim Shonay Persinger.
A shell casing was also found nearby.
Alford told police that he had set up a robbery in an effort to steal drugs and money. He and other people entered the residence after seeing Persinger enter.
Social media posts to and from Alford implicated him and others in the crime.
Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.
