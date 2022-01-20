JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Independence a week ago.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Brayden A. Stone has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, Independence police went to N. Leslie Ave on Jan. 13 and found that 38-year-old Timothy Phillips had been shot multiple times.
A witness told police that she was standing and talking to Phillips, who was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, when another vehicle pulled up. At that point, a man go out and confronted Phillips before shooting him several times.
Police did interview Stone, who told police that he shot Phillips. He also said that he'd fled to Higginsville and thrown the gun out the window somewhere along the highway.
Stone was initially charged with first-degree assault. However, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder after Phillips died from his injuries.
