KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 17-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the murder of Fernando Perez and the wounding of two others in a January 2019 shooting.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Angel Perea was earlier certified by family court to stand trial in Jackson County as an adult. he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Facebook records showed that the defendant communicated with another suspect to plan a robbery in the area of Ashland Square Park at 22nd and Cypress in Kansas City.

On January 26, 2019, police were dispatched on a shooting and found three victims inside a vehicle. One victim, Perez, died as a result of his wounds.

Witnesses told police that Perea negotiated the purchase of a gun from the victim with the intent of robbing him once they met for the transaction.

Witnesses told police that Perea and his accomplice shot and killed one victim, and wounded two others.