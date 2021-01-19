SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The police in Shawnee are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon, which left a teen injured.
According to police, it happened at 2:37 p.m. in the 10900 block of 66th St. The shooting scene is at Park 67 Apartments.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was injured in the shooting and sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his hand, arm, and leg.
He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
The victim told police that he'd met two unknown people in the parking lot of the apartment complex, entered their vehicle, and then an argument happened. The shooting then occurred.
The unknown suspects left in a darkly colored sedan.
The police are asking the public to avoid the area. The police presence at the nearby school is only a safety precaution.
The police are asking anyone with information to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
