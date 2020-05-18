JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station.
The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Sunday on East Truman Road.
Update: Homicide occurred just before 2:00 a.m. at 8301 E. Truman Road. Thirty-six year old male victim transported to hospital where he died. @JCSheriffOffice detectives and @kcpolice CSI processing the scene. Call 816-474-TIPS if you have information. @JacksonCountyMO @KCMO pic.twitter.com/C6Ssj8pvBG— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 17, 2020
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Jason Juszczyk of Independence, Missouri was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying several persons of interest in a homicide that occurred on 05/17/20 @ 0155 hrs. If you recognize the individuals pictured, we ask that you contact Detective Cox at 816-541-8017 Ex 72231. pic.twitter.com/dfGkPfv2F5— Jackson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JCSheriffOffice) May 17, 2020
On Tuesday evening, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said, “17-year-old, Camryn Wilkins surrendered to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant issued in regard to the homicide of Jason Juszczyk.”
Wilkins has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond has been set at $100,000.
“The community responded with tips within minutes of request for information. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who provided tips,” Forte continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.