KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit teen has been charged in a fatal shooting that occurred in August 2020 in Raytown.

17-year-old Xzaveion King faces second degree murder.

According to court records, Raytown Police Department officers on August 10 were dispatched to the 8400 block of Lane Drive where they found 19-year-old Lucas N. Jester, deceased in a vehicle after he had been shot.

The defendant told Raytown police that he and a friend had gone to meet the victim, Jester, for a drug deal. When they were inspecting the drugs, the defendant told police he heard a shot.

This is the second defendant charged in the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors requested a bond $100,000 cash.