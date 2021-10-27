CAMERON, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested for making a threat on social media against the Cameron School District.
According the Cameron Police Department, the district was notified on Tuesday night that the threat had been made.
School officials then reported the threat to police.
During the investigation, it was determined that a Cameron High School student was a possible suspect.
When they learned that the minor was in St. Joseph, the police department there was contacted and the minor was detained at the request of Cameron police.
The minor was then taken to the Cameron Police Department for questioning.
At this point, the 17-year-pld has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting formal charges out of the 43rd Judicial District.
No further details are available at this time. The police department didn't specify which social media platform the threat was made on.
