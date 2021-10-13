KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A teen who was shot in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday has died, police say.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers went to the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail around 12:45 p.m. that day after receiving a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old victim inside a vehicle in a parking lot.
The victim, Derrez Green, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Today, the KCPD said he has been declared deceased.
No further information is available at this time.
