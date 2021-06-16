JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 16-year-old from KCK has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in KCMO in October.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Jayvon G. Hunter has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Family court has certified him to stand trial as an adult, a release from the prosecutor's office says.
The fatal shooting that Hunter is charged in connection with was the 153rd to occur in KCMO in 2020, which tied a record set in 1993.
According to court records, KCPD officers went to the 4400 block of Tracy Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting.
Then they arrived, they found Cristobal Gutierrez-Castillas had been shot. He later died at the hospital.
The shooting was caught on surveillance video, which showed the suspects arriving in the area on scooters.
One suspect, later identified as Hunter, was seen engaging in an argument with others. He can then be seen raising a gun and shooting at Gutierrez-Castillas.
He is then seen going through Gutierrez-Castillas' pockets and taking a phone before he leaves with others.
That phone was later recovered and the crime lab listed Hunter as a contributor of DNA found on it.
Prosecutor's have requested a cash bond of $150,000.
