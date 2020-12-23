KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Southbound Broadland Presbyterian Church, vandalized twice in November, has been vandalized again.
The church's Facebook page said on Wednesday that 16 windows were damaged overnight by someone.
Windows were also shattered last month and on Nov. 3, a Black Lives Matter banner that was posted by the congregation along Holmes Road was cut down.
"Today we arrived to the church finding 16 more windows busted," the church said in the Facebook post. "We ask for prayers. We also ask if anyone has information as to who continues to bully us through destruction we would love your help. It would be so easy for us to loose hope or give into the easily tapped anger that leads to hate."
