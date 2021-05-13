JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office seized 150 pounds of marijuana that was found after deputies smelled it coming from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
The sheriff's office posted about what happened on Twitter, along with two pictures.
They said that the hefty amount of marijuana was seized on I-35 near Sunflower Road (which is just south of Edgerton).
Deputies initially stopped the driver due to a traffic violation.
While doing so, deputies then smelled a marijuana aroma coming from the back of the truck.
No further information is available at this time.
