KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A group of about 150 people protested outside of Kansas City police headquarters Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Protesters spray painted parts of the doors into the building and a statue that is in the front of the building that honors the 119 KCPD officers who have given their lives in service.
Police noted in a tweet that numerous officers whose names are on the statue were African American.
Police did use pepper spray, but no tear gas was deployed.
One officer was hurt, and one protester was also hurt after they tripped and fell while running.
Police said several people were taken into custody Friday night.
In a tweet, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was saddened to see the vandalism.
Just got back from downtown. Saddened to see the efforts tonight by those working their hardest to distort and distract.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 18, 2020
