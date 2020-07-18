A group of about 150 people protested outside of KCPD headquarters until 1 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A group of about 150 people protested outside of Kansas City police headquarters Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Protesters spray painted parts of the doors into the building and a statue that is in the front of the building that honors the 119 KCPD officers who have given their lives in service.

Police noted in a tweet that numerous officers whose names are on the statue were African American.

"The statue honors the 119 KCPD officers who have given their lives in service to Kansas City. Many of the officers whose names are inscribed there were African-American."

Police did use pepper spray, but no tear gas was deployed.

One officer was hurt, and one protester was also hurt after they tripped and fell while running.

Police said several people were taken into custody Friday night.

In a tweet, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was saddened to see the vandalism.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.