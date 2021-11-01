KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night in which a teenage victim died overnight.
According to the KCPD, officers were called to the area of E. 54th Street and Prospect Avenue at 8:15 p.m. after someone heard gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the area of 54th and Wabash Avenue.
That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. During the overnight hours, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
On Monday afternoon, the victim was identified as 15-year-old Kamari Bridges.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. They can also call 816-474-TIPS.
