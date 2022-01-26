BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old brought a "non-functional" firearm to Bonner Springs High School today.
According to Bonner Springs Police Department, school administration told a resource officer assigned to the school that they'd received reports about a student showing other students a gun they brought to school.
The resource officer, other Bonner Springs officers, and school staff addressed the situation right away and the student was taken into custody without incident.
The police department's investigation determined that the suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old student, had brought "a firearm to school which was confiscated by police without issue."
The police department says that firearm was "determined to be non-functional and at no time were any threats made by the suspect."
The police department is currently still investigating the incident. Due to that, no additional information is available to the public.
