KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local kids are sending a message about racial equality through a program sponsored by Patrick Mohomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
A group of teens participating in a social justice program with Kansas City's Youth Volunteer Corps got a visit Wednesday night from the foundation’s executive director.
“I want to officially make you guys Mahomies,” said Marques Fitch, as he presented t-shirts to the teens.
The middle and high school students from a variety of school districts – including Kansas City, Raytown, Hickman Mills, Shawnee Mission – and one home schooled student watched the film “Remember the Titans,” which tells the story about an effort to integrate a Virginia high school football team in 1971.
The students took breaks throughout to discuss stereotypes, ways they can spread awareness, and how a story about football can be applied off the field.
14-year-old Jakhia Minor, a 14-year-old at Ruskin High School, was one of the students participating.
“Football is about coming together as one,” said Minor. “Me and you for example, it’s us coming together and working together, we can make a change and we can win.”
They ended the night coming up with messages gleaned from the film for a PSA to be edited and shared on social media.
Wednesday night’s session was the second segment in the series about racial inequality.
The previous session involved an exercise called a privilege walk, in which a series of statements were read to which students took two steps forward or back. For example, someone who has a parent incarcerated takes two steps back and someone who has a parent who graduated college takes two steps forward. By the time the exercise was over the white students were all at the front of the line. The students discussed why and were told neither the person in the front nor the back should feel badly about where they stood but could work together to change the division.
That program is just one of many provided by YVC, an international organization that was founded in Kansas City more than 30 years ago. Its focus is using volunteerism to teach youth about social justice issues and empowering them to create change.
