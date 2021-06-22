BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after he fell from a moving vehicle in Bonner Springs.
Police were called about 9:50 a.m. Monday to a parking lot in the 2200 block of South 138th Street.
Investigators say two juveniles had been riding on a vehicle driven by another juvenile when one of them fell.
The injured teen was rushed to an area hospital where he died. His name has not been released.
Bonner Springs police say they are still investigating the incident.
