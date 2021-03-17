WESTON, MO (KCTV) -- A young teen has died after being struck by a minivan on Saturday night.
According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on March 13 at 45 Highway near 5th Street in Weston at about 7:12 p.m.
Chase Archambault, a 13-year-old from Weston, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Later, the sheriff's office was informed on Tuesday that he had died late Monday night.
Their initial investigation found that three minors were crossing 45 Highway just north of the intersection with 5th Street.
A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was going south on 45 Highway at the time and struck Archambault.
The driver did remain at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The preliminary investigation indicated that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
At the request of the Weston Police Department, the Platte County Sheriff Office's Crash Team is investigating.
